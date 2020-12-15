Advertisement

A respiratory therapist is the 1st person in Colorado to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Respiratory therapist Kevin Londrigan was the first person in Colorado to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Respiratory therapist Kevin Londrigan was the first person in Colorado to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.(CBS Denver/Pool)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many are calling it the beginning of the end when it comes to COVID-19. The first round of vaccines in Colorado were administered on Monday to healthcare workers.

The first person in the state to receive the shot was a respiratory therapist named Kevin Londrigan in Fort Collins on Monday just after 2 in the afternoon. A short time later more people started receiving a dose of the vaccine in Colorado Springs with 20 healthcare workers in each city receiving a shot.

Colorado is scheduled to get more than 40,000 Pfizer vaccine doses through Wednesday. State leaders expect another 95,000 doses by next week if another vaccine gets FDA authorization.

The mayor of Colorado Springs tweeted, “This is a safe vaccine. Although it has been developed quickly, it’s been done thoroughly in terms of its testing. It’s the key to moving us through this crisis and I look forward to receiving it myself.”

