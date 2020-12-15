A respiratory therapist is the 1st person in Colorado to get the COVID-19 vaccine

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many are calling it the beginning of the end when it comes to COVID-19. The first round of vaccines in Colorado were administered on Monday to healthcare workers.

The first person in the state to receive the shot was a respiratory therapist named Kevin Londrigan in Fort Collins on Monday just after 2 in the afternoon. A short time later more people started receiving a dose of the vaccine in Colorado Springs with 20 healthcare workers in each city receiving a shot.

Colorado is scheduled to get more than 40,000 Pfizer vaccine doses through Wednesday. State leaders expect another 95,000 doses by next week if another vaccine gets FDA authorization.

The mayor of Colorado Springs tweeted, “This is a safe vaccine. Although it has been developed quickly, it’s been done thoroughly in terms of its testing. It’s the key to moving us through this crisis and I look forward to receiving it myself.”

Today, the first COVID-19 vaccines were given to health care professionals at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. This signals a long-awaited turning point in the fight against COVID-19 and our ability to get through this crisis. pic.twitter.com/MNPf7PXa1Q — Colorado Springs Mayor's Office (@MayorofCOS) December 14, 2020

