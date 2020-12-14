No significant surge seen in El Paso County as result of Thanksgiving holiday, officials say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County did not see a spike in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, based on initial data from the county health department.

Pikes Peak Regional Joint Information Center (PPRJIC) released its latest COVID-19 data Monday, the first such report to come a full 14 days after the long Thanksgiving weekend. The joint information center consists of El Paso County Public Health, El Paso County, and the city of Colorado Springs.

“We have now passed the 14-day mark post-Thanksgiving weekend,” said PPRJIC in a news release sent out early Monday afternoon. “We have yet to see a spike in our daily cases. The current status of incidence indicates that Thanksgiving did not cause a major increase in our numbers, which is encouraging. We continue to see hospitalizations and deaths, which lag the case counts. El Paso County’s 14-day positivity percentage is also on a declining trend.”

Numbers still remain high at every marker (incident rate, average daily cases, positivity rate, hospitalizations and death). These are the current numbers as of Sunday:

Incidence: 1,144.4

Average daily cases in the last seven days: 530

Positivity rate: 14.06 percent

Hospitalizations in the last seven days: 94 (down from 108 on the previous seven days)

Deaths in the last seven days: 28 (down from 40 on previous seven days)

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.