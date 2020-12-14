MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Dec. 14

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Kyle Lamont, 25, is facing a laundry list of charges. Along with second-degree assault on a peace officer, he is facing charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree assault for allegedly threatening an officer with a weapon, allegedly committing a violent crime with a weapon, felony menacing with a weapon, criminal possession of financial device, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, robbery, stalking, and harassment. Lamont is described as a 5-foot-7, 190-pound white male with red hair and blue eyes.

Dy Nali Malik Gilbert is accused of leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury. He also faces charges of burglary, menacing with a weapon, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. The 21-year-old is described as a 5-foot-9, 140-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Twenty-four-year-old Kevin Mills is wanted on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon causing injury. He’s described as white, 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Tyler Smith, 28, is accused of first-degree murder after deliberation, assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, second-degree assault, and third-degree assault. Smith is described as a 145-pound, 5-foot-11 white male with black hair and green eyes.

Miguel Solis-Zuniga, 27, is suspected in a deadly hit-and-run crash in late October. 11 News first published his photo last week at Colorado Springs Police Department’s request. Solis-Zuniga is described as white, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Joshua Thompson, 35, is wanted on charges of attempted murder. Thompson is described as a white male, stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

