Lock throws career-high 4 TDs, Broncos top Panthers 32-27

Broncos up to 5-8 on season
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half...
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(AP Photo/Brian Blanco (Custom credit) | AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
By STEVE REED
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:31 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Drew Lock threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, Diontae Spencer returned a punt 83 yards for his first career score and the Denver Broncos held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 32-27 on Sunday.

Lock connected on touchdown throws of 49 and 37 yards to rookie KJ Hamler and also threw scoring strikes to Nick Vannett and Tim Patrick to help the Broncos snap a two-game losing streak.

The Broncos sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times including one by Dre’Mont Jones on Carolina’s final possession in which the Panthers turned the ball over on downs. Carolina has lost seven of its last eight.

