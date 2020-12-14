Advertisement

Lacroix, architect of 2 Avs Stanley Cup titles, dies at 72

Stanley Cup champions in 1996, 2001 under Lacroix
Avalanche General Manager Pierre Lacroix lifts the Stanley Cup following the Avs 2000-01 season
Avalanche General Manager Pierre Lacroix lifts the Stanley Cup following the Avs 2000-01 season
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:34 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Pierre Lacroix, the astute executive who was the architect of two Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup championship teams, has died. He was 72. The Avalanche confirmed his death Sunday. No cause of death was given. Lacroix was a driving force behind turning the Avalanche into a perennial power after the team relocated from Quebec to Denver for the 1995-96 season. The Avalanche hoisted the ’96 Stanley Cup Trophy in their first season in the Mile High City and again in 2001.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/13/2020 2:30:39 PM (GMT -7:00)

