Jury trials in El Paso and Teller Counties are postponed until Feb. 5 due to COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Jury trials in El Paso and Teller Counties are once again postponed due to COVID-19.

According to an order signed by Chief Judge Will Bain and sent out by an official with the 4th Judicial District on Monday, all jury trials scheduled to start on or before Feb. 5, 2021 are vacated with one exception. The only exception is the case of the People versus Garvia-Bravo. Marco Garcia-Bravo is accused of killing Derek Greer and Natalie Partida “execution-style” in 2017.

Click here for the latest information on what services are available at the courthouses.

The announcement is an extension of an announcement made by the 4th Judicial District Court on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.