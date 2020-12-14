Advertisement

Colorado College hockey upsets #3 Minnesota Duluth in bubble

CC Hockey wins first game of season
cc tigers colorado college
cc tigers colorado college(KKTV)
By CC Media Relations
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:36 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. - Grant Cruikshank scored twice and added an assist and Dominic Basse had 30 saves in his first career start to lead Colorado College to a 4-1 victory over 3rd-ranked and previously undefeated Minnesota Duluth Sunday at Baxter Arena.

Josiah Slavin added a goal and a helper as the Tigers posted their first victory over a top-three nationally-ranked team, also a 4-1 win over No. 3 Minnesota Duluth, since Feb. 1, 2019 in Colorado Springs.

CC (1-2-1) turned the tables in the special teams area on Sunday as Cruikshank scored a shorthanded goal and a power-play goal within a span of 1:23 late in the first period to give the Tigers a 2-0 advantage after 20 minutes. Cruikshank’s PPG was the only power play the Tigers had in the game, and they wiped out both of UMD’s man-advantage opportunities.

The junior captain opened the scoring at the 16:00 mark when he stole the puck at the UMD blue line, skated in alone on Bulldog goalie Ryan Fanti and beat him with a wrister from the top of the right circle.

Following a tripping call to UMD’s Nick Swaney, CC’s Jack Millar fired a shot from the left point that Fanti stopped, but the puck went right to Cruikshank on the right side and he buried a shot into the open net to double the Tiger lead at 17:23 of the opening frame.

Josiah Slavin made it 3-0 just 1:16 into the second period as he knocked in a rebound after Cruikshank’s breakaway attempt was stopped by Fanti, and Troy Conzo notched his first of the season at the 10:13 mark of the third period for a 4-0 lead off assists from Ben Copeland and Slavin.

Basse was outstanding throughout the game and came within 1:56 of posting CC’s first shutout since late in the 2018-19 campaign when UMD’s Luke Loheit scored to put the Bulldogs on the board. The freshman from Alexandria, Va., relieved Matt Vernon in Wednesday’s 6-1 loss to Omaha, but this one belonged all to himself.

The Bulldogs (5-1-1) outshot CC, 31-27, and Fanti finished with 23 saves.

The Tigers return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 15, against Miami University, beginning at 7:35 p.m. (CT).

Most Read

Guns, drugs, and body armor discovered after suspect flees and abandons vehicle in Pueblo, CO.
Pueblo police officer discovers cache of weapons and ammunition while patrolling
Colorado police officers lose certification under new law
Raymond Bencomo is suspected of murder and attempted murder.
Pueblo police arrest teen suspected of murder while he was out on bond for the attempted murder of another person
Three Pueblo County facilities will get shipments of the COIVD-19 vaccine next week.
3 Pueblo County facilities to receive COVID-19 vaccines
A few more snow chances this week
Cloudy Monday

Latest News

Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will no longer be the “Indians."
Report: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years
Avalanche General Manager Pierre Lacroix lifts the Stanley Cup following the Avs 2000-01 season
Lacroix, architect of 2 Avs Stanley Cup titles, dies at 72
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half...
Lock throws career-high 4 TDs, Broncos top Panthers 32-27
Air Force hockey plays The U.S. Under-18 National Team to a 4-4 tie Saturday at the Cadet Ice...
Air Force, USA U-18 Team skate to 4-4 overtime tie in exhibition