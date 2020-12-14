Colorado College hockey upsets #3 Minnesota Duluth in bubble

OMAHA, Neb. - Grant Cruikshank scored twice and added an assist and Dominic Basse had 30 saves in his first career start to lead Colorado College to a 4-1 victory over 3rd-ranked and previously undefeated Minnesota Duluth Sunday at Baxter Arena.

Josiah Slavin added a goal and a helper as the Tigers posted their first victory over a top-three nationally-ranked team, also a 4-1 win over No. 3 Minnesota Duluth, since Feb. 1, 2019 in Colorado Springs.

CC (1-2-1) turned the tables in the special teams area on Sunday as Cruikshank scored a shorthanded goal and a power-play goal within a span of 1:23 late in the first period to give the Tigers a 2-0 advantage after 20 minutes. Cruikshank’s PPG was the only power play the Tigers had in the game, and they wiped out both of UMD’s man-advantage opportunities.

The junior captain opened the scoring at the 16:00 mark when he stole the puck at the UMD blue line, skated in alone on Bulldog goalie Ryan Fanti and beat him with a wrister from the top of the right circle.

Following a tripping call to UMD’s Nick Swaney, CC’s Jack Millar fired a shot from the left point that Fanti stopped, but the puck went right to Cruikshank on the right side and he buried a shot into the open net to double the Tiger lead at 17:23 of the opening frame.

Josiah Slavin made it 3-0 just 1:16 into the second period as he knocked in a rebound after Cruikshank’s breakaway attempt was stopped by Fanti, and Troy Conzo notched his first of the season at the 10:13 mark of the third period for a 4-0 lead off assists from Ben Copeland and Slavin.

Basse was outstanding throughout the game and came within 1:56 of posting CC’s first shutout since late in the 2018-19 campaign when UMD’s Luke Loheit scored to put the Bulldogs on the board. The freshman from Alexandria, Va., relieved Matt Vernon in Wednesday’s 6-1 loss to Omaha, but this one belonged all to himself.

The Bulldogs (5-1-1) outshot CC, 31-27, and Fanti finished with 23 saves.

The Tigers return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 15, against Miami University, beginning at 7:35 p.m. (CT).