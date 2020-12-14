Advertisement

Child abducted from Colorado found in Ohio

By KKTV
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:02 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for an abducted child from Colorado is over now, thanks to Ohio State Patrol officers.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers recovered the 5-year-old girl on the Ohio Turnpike in Jefferson Township in Williams County just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Swanton Post recognized the black Cadillac that matched an alert for a recent child abduction out of Colorado. That’s when they initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the Cadillac was Christine Mascarenas. She is the child’s mother, but she is not the child’s legal guardian.

The search began on Wednesday in Westminster, Colorado, just outside of Denver. While the girl was spending time with her grandparents, Mascarenas picked the child up, against court orders, and fled the state.

That’s when her father says he saw on social media that Mascarenas might be trying to leave Colorado. He then alerted local authorities.

According to officials, Mascarenas was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio where she will be held pending extradition to Colorado.

The child was released to Williams County Child Services.

Any charges against Mascarenas will be originating out of Westminster.

