Utah defense, Jordan shine in 38-21 win over No. 21 Colorado

Buffs (4-1) lose first game of season
Colorado freshman Brenden Rice, son of Jerry Rice, celebrates a touchdown run in CU's 38-21...
Colorado freshman Brenden Rice, son of Jerry Rice, celebrates a touchdown run in CU's 38-21 loss to Utah Saturday at Folsom Field(KCNC)
By PAT GRAHAM
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Ty Jordan scored twice, including a game-sealing 66-yard TD burst, and Utah’s revamped defense forced three turnovers to help the Utes rally past No. 21 Colorado 38-21.

The win by the Utes on a snowy day most likely put an end to the Buffaloes’ Pac-12 title hopes. The soon-to-be-unseated Pac-12 South champion Utes found their footing on the frozen field in the second half, turning a 21-10 deficit into a 34-21 lead after Jordan’s long run with less than five minutes remaining.

Colorado’s Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, showed off his speed by scoring twice, on a punt return and a bubble screen.

12/12/2020 4:34:01 PM (GMT -7:00)

