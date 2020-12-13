Switchbacks FC hire new head coach Brendan Burke

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks have hired their third head coach in club history, introducing Brendan Burke to Colorado Springs Saturday.

The 38-year-old Burke comes to Colorado after five years with the Philadelphia Union organization, formerly Bethlehem Steel FC. Burke coached the USL team beginning in 2016, leading the team to two playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018. The past season, Burke was Union’s MLS Head of Recruitment Operations.

“I’m excited to join the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC community and appreciate the opportunity that the Ragain family has provided to build on the foundation of the club and drive the team to the next level,” said Burke. “We look forward to welcoming all of our fans to Weidner Field, I’ve seen many venues around the country and this is truly a stunning new stadium that will be a recognizable landmark for the USL. This is an exciting time for my whole family and the start of a new era for Switchbacks FC and Professional Soccer in the Olympic City.”

Burke fills the vacuum from the departure of Alan Koch, Switchbacks FC’s head coach who left in November for a position with FC Edmonton. The Switchbacks finished the COVID-delayed 2020 season 2-7-7, finishing third in Group C and missing the playoffs.

