Advertisement

Switchbacks FC hire new head coach Brendan Burke

Switchbacks FC new head coach Brendan Burke
Switchbacks FC new head coach Brendan Burke(Switchbacks FC)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks have hired their third head coach in club history, introducing Brendan Burke to Colorado Springs Saturday.

The 38-year-old Burke comes to Colorado after five years with the Philadelphia Union organization, formerly Bethlehem Steel FC. Burke coached the USL team beginning in 2016, leading the team to two playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018. The past season, Burke was Union’s MLS Head of Recruitment Operations.

“I’m excited to join the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC community and appreciate the opportunity that the Ragain family has provided to build on the foundation of the club and drive the team to the next level,” said Burke. “We look forward to welcoming all of our fans to Weidner Field, I’ve seen many venues around the country and this is truly a stunning new stadium that will be a recognizable landmark for the USL. This is an exciting time for my whole family and the start of a new era for Switchbacks FC and Professional Soccer in the Olympic City.”

Burke fills the vacuum from the departure of Alan Koch, Switchbacks FC’s head coach who left in November for a position with FC Edmonton. The Switchbacks finished the COVID-delayed 2020 season 2-7-7, finishing third in Group C and missing the playoffs.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Atul Vahil passed away in December of 2020.
’He was my hero;’ Pueblo doctor dies of COVID-19
Colorado police officers lose certification under new law
usmellit test
New ‘smell test’ may help screen more people for COVID-19
Raymond Bencomo is suspected of murder and attempted murder.
Pueblo police arrest teen suspected of murder while he was out on bond for the attempted murder of another person
CSPD
26-year-old man arrested in Colorado Springs; suspected of possessing child porn

Latest News

Colorado freshman Brenden Rice, son of Jerry Rice, celebrates a touchdown run in CU's 38-21...
Utah defense, Jordan shine in 38-21 win over No. 21 Colorado
Friday Fantasy Focus
Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 14
Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell during practice at UC Health Training Center in...
Donatell attending first game since October after COVID diagnosis
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is knocked out of bounds for an incomplete pass...
“No Fly Zone” safety Darian Stewart announces retirement