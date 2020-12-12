Advertisement

‘Two Men and a Truck’ hosting Saturday toy drive for Salvation Army

This is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Salvation Army Donations For Holiday Season
Salvation Army Donations For Holiday Season(AP Image)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Men and a Truck are hosting a toy drive on Saturday for the Salvation Army here in El Paso County!

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can donate new, unwrapped toys at the Two Men and a Truck at Burlington- Citadel Mall.

“The holidays can be the hardest part of the year for parents struggling to put food on the table and pay their rent, utilities and other bills. With our help as a community, we can make a difference to families who may be worrying how to make the holidays special for their kids,” The Salvation Army said in a statement.

If you can’t donate in person- you can click here for more options.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Atul Vahil passed away in December of 2020.
’He was my hero;’ Pueblo doctor dies of COVID-19
Colorado police officers lose certification under new law
CSPD
26-year-old man arrested in Colorado Springs; suspected of possessing child porn
usmellit test
New ‘smell test’ may help screen more people for COVID-19
Raymond Bencomo is suspected of murder and attempted murder.
Pueblo police arrest teen suspected of murder while he was out on bond for the attempted murder of another person

Latest News

A vehicle of interest in a crash involving a pedestrian on Nov. 28.
Pueblo police ask for help with tracking down a vehicle of interest after a pedestrian was hit
Outdoor dining space getting created in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Outdoor dining space is getting created in Colorado Springs
A man is suspected of murdering in a teen in Pueblo.
WATCH: Man suspected of murdering a teen in Pueblo
Colorado police officers lose certification under new law