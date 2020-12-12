‘Two Men and a Truck’ hosting Saturday toy drive for Salvation Army

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Men and a Truck are hosting a toy drive on Saturday for the Salvation Army here in El Paso County!

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can donate new, unwrapped toys at the Two Men and a Truck at Burlington- Citadel Mall.

“The holidays can be the hardest part of the year for parents struggling to put food on the table and pay their rent, utilities and other bills. With our help as a community, we can make a difference to families who may be worrying how to make the holidays special for their kids,” The Salvation Army said in a statement.

If you can’t donate in person- you can click here for more options.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.