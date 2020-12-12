Advertisement

Pueblo police officer discovers cache of weapons and ammunition while patrolling

Guns, drugs, and body armor discovered after suspect flees and abandons vehicle in Pueblo, CO.
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo had an interesting night after an officer on regular patrol discovered a vehicle full of weapons, ammunition, and suspected narcotics.

According to a Facebook post from the Pueblo Police Department, Ofc. Lowell Griffiths was patrolling near 1st St. and La Crosse Ave. near Bradford Elementary School on the city’s Lower East Side. That’s when he noticed two vehicles stopped next to the elementary school and a man standing outside of them.

He went to investigate, but the man jumped into a white sedan and sped away. The officer attempted to follow, but was unable to catch up and returned to the abandoned SUV. Other officers came to assist after Griffiths noticed a gun sitting on the front seat. It wasn’t the only weapon in the car though. The officers rounded up an AR-type rifle, a shotgun, two knives, and a pistol conversion kit. They also found ammunition, suspected narcotics, and body armor.

Posted by Pueblo Police Department on Saturday, December 12, 2020

The SUV was unregistered, but dispatchers used the VIN and located the owner. It turns out the vehicle had been stolen. Now it’s in the custody of the Pueblo Police Department who say the investigation is ongoing.

