Pueblo police ask for help with tracking down a vehicle of interest after a pedestrian was hit
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators in Pueblo are hoping citizens can help them track down a vehicle of interest following a crash involving a pedestrian.
On Friday, police shared surveillance video that can be viewed at the top of this article. It shows a yellow or orange sedan outside of the 7-Eleven near West 8th Street and Grand Avenue on Nov. 28. The vehicle was travelling westbound and appears to hit a pedestrian at about 5:42 p.m. The pedestrian has serious injuries.
If you have any information on this crime you’re asked to call 719-542-7867. If your information lead to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.
