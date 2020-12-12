Pueblo police ask for help with tracking down a vehicle of interest after a pedestrian was hit

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators in Pueblo are hoping citizens can help them track down a vehicle of interest following a crash involving a pedestrian.

On Friday, police shared surveillance video that can be viewed at the top of this article. It shows a yellow or orange sedan outside of the 7-Eleven near West 8th Street and Grand Avenue on Nov. 28. The vehicle was travelling westbound and appears to hit a pedestrian at about 5:42 p.m. The pedestrian has serious injuries.

If you have any information on this crime you’re asked to call 719-542-7867. If your information lead to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or https://t.co/ClzA5gKVWZ. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward. pic.twitter.com/kVyTnaF14S — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) December 11, 2020

