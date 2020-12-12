Operation Homefront gives presents to 100 kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A lot of us won’t be able to see our loved ones this holiday season because of the pandemic but, we can still make this holiday season special.

That’s why one organization is bringing our military families some holiday cheer.

Operation Homefront is an organization that connects donors to our military families...Today they gave gifts to them...Not necessarily because they need it...But as a thank you.

“It’s really about just trying to make it special for the kids,” Jessica Collins, whose husband is serving overseas said. “Anything really to make this Christmas like as happy as can be really for them. "

A lot of local families this year are gathering around the tree--with a family member missing.

“Different, especially this year. Not quite the same with dad being gone,” Collins said.

Military families give up a lot so our country can be safe, which is why volunteers with Operation Homefront want to give back.

“To do some things that are budget-relieving for the military families and with the holiday toy distribution, we’re able to help provide and take some things off their shopping list,” Program Manager Kathleen Coleman explained.

Gifts were hand picked with each of the 100 kids in mind and handed out in a drive through line.

“It’s because we want to show the military families that we appreciate them. We appreciate them for their service,” Coleman added.

All as a small token for those who have given up so much.

“My husband usually is the one when we’re out that gets like the ‘thanks for your service’ and stuff. So it’s nice for the kids to especially get like a, like a gratitude kind of, because they get, they deal a lot with daddy being gone,” Collins said.

Operation Homefront served 40 families on Saturday.

