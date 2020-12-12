Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 14

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The sports team is back at the festive desk, and they’re talking all things NFL!

KKTV’s finest, Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino, break down the Broncos Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. They’ll tell you who’s in and who’s out across the NFL, break down key matchups in the AFC/NFC playoff race, and battle it out in a heated fantasy roster competition!

Check out the Friday Fantasy Focus!

TEAM TAYLOR; Week 14

QB- Ryan Tannehill (TEN)

RB- Austin Ekeler (LAC)

RB- Todd Gurley II (ATL)

WR- Jamison Crowder (NYJ)

WR- Justin Jefferson (MIN)

WR- Corey DAvis (TEN)

TE- Dalton Schultz (DAL)

FLEX- Ezekiel Elliot (DAL)

D/ST- Panthers

TEAM RICHIE- WEEK 14

QB- Kyler Murray (ARI)

RB- J.D. McKissic (WSH)

RB- Aaron Jones (GB)

WR- Mike Evans (TB)

WR- Tee Higgans (CIN)

WR- Adam Thielen (MIN)

TE- Noah Fant (DEN)

FLEX- Nelson Agholor (LV)

D/ST- Titans

