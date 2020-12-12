Advertisement

Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 14

By KKTV
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:47 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The sports team is back at the festive desk, and they’re talking all things NFL!

KKTV’s finest, Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino, break down the Broncos Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. They’ll tell you who’s in and who’s out across the NFL, break down key matchups in the AFC/NFC playoff race, and battle it out in a heated fantasy roster competition!

Check out the Friday Fantasy Focus!

TEAM TAYLOR; Week 14

QB- Ryan Tannehill (TEN)

RB- Austin Ekeler (LAC)

RB- Todd Gurley II (ATL)

WR- Jamison Crowder (NYJ)

WR- Justin Jefferson (MIN)

WR- Corey DAvis (TEN)

TE- Dalton Schultz (DAL)

FLEX- Ezekiel Elliot (DAL)

D/ST- Panthers

TEAM RICHIE- WEEK 14

QB- Kyler Murray (ARI)

RB- J.D. McKissic (WSH)

RB- Aaron Jones (GB)

WR- Mike Evans (TB)

WR- Tee Higgans (CIN)

WR- Adam Thielen (MIN)

TE- Noah Fant (DEN)

FLEX- Nelson Agholor (LV)

D/ST- Titans

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Atul Vahil passed away in December of 2020.
’He was my hero;’ Pueblo doctor dies of COVID-19
Demetrius Dunbar is the suspect in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 5-year-old child.
Man suspected of killing 5-year-old boy in crash south of Colorado Springs was on drugs, according to Fountain Police
Jennifer Watkins.
Police announce they solved the 1999 cold case murder of Jennifer Watkins in Colorado Springs at Memorial Hospital
CSPD
26-year-old man arrested in Colorado Springs; suspected of possessing child porn
The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
Colorado governor sued over race-based COVID-19 relief aid

Latest News

Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell during practice at UC Health Training Center in...
Donatell attending first game since October after COVID diagnosis
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is knocked out of bounds for an incomplete pass...
“No Fly Zone” safety Darian Stewart announces retirement
Broncos nominate Justin Simmons for Walter Peyton Man of the Year award
Justin Simmons (left) and Will Parks at UC Health Training Center in Englewood, CO
Safety Will Parks ‘overwhelmed’ with fan support in return to Denver