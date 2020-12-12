Donatell attending first game since October after COVID diagnosis

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Denver defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is planning to attend his first game since Oct. 25 when the Broncos travel to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Donatell missed six games with a case of the novel coronavirus that landed him in the hospital last month. He’s been gradually increasing his trips into team headquarters.

Donatell said he’s still working to regain his strength, but the experience left him with a renewed appreciation for life, health, professional growth and personal contact.