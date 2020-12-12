Advertisement

Disney Plus announces new content and price hike coming in March

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney Plus is ready to take a big step forward in content with a corresponding increase in its monthly access fee.

Disney’s CEO says the streaming service has exceeded its wildest expectations.

It boasts more than 86 million subscribers since its launch, with projections of at least 230 million customers over the next few years.

The company plans to feed Disney Plus subscribers lots of new content that will include around 10 new series from Marvel and Star Wars.

The biggest hit on Disney Plus, the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” is primed for an announced spinoff series.

All of this comes with a higher subscriber fee.

It will be going up by a dollar to $7.99 a month in March.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Atul Vahil passed away in December of 2020.
’He was my hero;’ Pueblo doctor dies of COVID-19
Demetrius Dunbar is the suspect in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 5-year-old child.
Man suspected of killing 5-year-old boy in crash south of Colorado Springs was on drugs, according to Fountain Police
Jennifer Watkins.
Police announce they solved the 1999 cold case murder of Jennifer Watkins in Colorado Springs at Memorial Hospital
CSPD
26-year-old man arrested in Colorado Springs; suspected of possessing child porn
The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
Colorado governor sued over race-based COVID-19 relief aid

Latest News

The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Disney Plus announces new content and a price hike coming in March
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Congress averts shutdown, buys time for more COVID-19 talks