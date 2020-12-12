Advertisement

Colorado police officers lose certification under new law

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DENVER - Six law enforcement officers in Colorado lost their certification Friday for lying during criminal investigations or internal affairs investigations.

The punishments mark the first time police have been decertified under a state law passed in 2019. The Denver Post reports Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said during a meeting of the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board that the revocations were “historic” and commended those who pushed for the change.

Before the law was passed, agencies could fire officers for lying, but those officers could still move to a different agency. Now, the officers can no longer work in Colorado law enforcement.

