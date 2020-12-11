Advertisement

Three Pueblo County facilities to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Three Pueblo County facilities will get shipments of the COIVD-19 vaccine next week.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Three institutions in Pueblo County will receive COVID-19 vaccines within the next week. According to the State Health Department this includes Parkview Medical Center, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Mental Health Institute.

Here’s a breakdown of how many vaccines each facility should be receiving:

  • Parkview Medical Center: 1,000 Pfizer Vaccines, 2,500 Moderna Vaccines
  • Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment: 10 Pfizer Vaccines, 300 Moderna Vaccines
  • Colorado Mental Health Institution of Pueblo: 0 Pfizer Vaccines, 2,300 Moderna Vaccines

The first shipment of 46,800 Pfizer vaccines will reportedly head out next week and should be in Pueblo. 95,600 Moderna vaccines will be on the second shipment, according to CDPHE.

11 News reached out to Parkview Medical Center and they released a statement regarding the vaccines:

“Parkview Medical Center is pleased and excited to hear that COVID-19 vaccines are in-bound to Pueblo County. These vaccines have been thoroughly researched and we are confident in their efficacy. Immunity provided by vaccines will keep our healthcare heroes and community safe. We appreciate the efforts of the Pueblo Department of Health in vaccine planning, co-ordination and distribution.

After much anticipation, there appears to be a preventative tool that could finally put an end to this pandemic.”

The first round of vaccines will be for health care workers and those that are in direct contact with COVID-19 patients for more than 15 minutes at a time. For a full breakdown of when and who will get the vaccine, click here.

