Pueblo police arrest teen suspected of murder while he was out on bond for the attempted murder of another person

Raymond Bencomo is suspected of murder and attempted murder.
Raymond Bencomo is suspected of murder and attempted murder.(Pueblo PD)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe a man who was out on bond for attempted murder was behind the killing of a teenager.

Raymond Bencomo, 19, was arrested on Friday following a brief standoff in La Junta. Becomo is suspected of shooting and killing 17-year-old Dominic Mondragon in Pueblo on Nov. 13. Bencomo was out on bond at the time of his arrest for attempted murder of another man in an incident on Oct. 31 in the 900 block of E. 11th Street.

Police are asking anyone with information on the homicide or attempted homicide to call them at 719-320-6037.

