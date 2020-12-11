‘Providing Christmas magic is huge;’ volunteers wrap hundreds of presents for CO foster kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some local elves are hard at work making sure foster children in our community get the Christmas cheer they deserve!

On Thursday, volunteers gathered at ‘Kids Crossing’ to wrap hundreds of presents for foster kids in our community. ‘Kids Crossing’ is a foster care organization in Colorado Springs that helps support foster families and find children a permanent home.

“Christmas is hard normally for our kids because they don’t get to be with their biological parents for Christmas... and if they’re having fun with their foster parents they start to feel a little guilty that they aren’t with their biological parents,” Recruitment Specialist for Kids Crossing, Sarah Bailey, explained.

This year, the organization is supporting 376 children from Colorado Springs, La Junta, Pueblo and Denver.

Celebrations may look different because of COVID-19, but volunteers say it’s not stopping them from making it the best it can be. A lot of that help is from right here in our community.

And it’s not too late to donate. ‘Kids Crossing’ is collecting presents until December 20. For more information on how you can help- please click here.

“For us to be able to provide some Christmas magic to them is huge, especially this year.”

