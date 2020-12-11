Advertisement

Police in Colorado ask for help with locating a vehicle of interest after a man riding his bike was hit by a truck

A photo of a truck provided by police that is similar to a vehicle involved in a serious...
A photo of a truck provided by police that is similar to a vehicle involved in a serious hit-and-run crash.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man out riding his bicycle was seriously injured and now police need help locating a vehicle of interest that may have been involved.

The photo at the top of this article is not the actual vehicle from the incident, but similar to the one police need help tracking down. Police shared the photo on Thursday.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Nov. 29 at about 5:41 p.m. Investigators believe a man riding his bike was hit by a late 1950s to early 1960s pickup at W. 18th Street and Hooper Avenue in Pueblo. The man riding his bike was in a crosswalk and the truck driver left the scene.

Pictures of the actual vehicle involved are at the bottom of this article.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-542-7867.

