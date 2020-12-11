Multiple protesters hit by a vehicle in Manhattan Friday evening

NEW YORK (KKTV) - CBS New York is reporting multiple pedestrians were hit during a protest in Manhattan on Friday.

Last time this article was updated, details on how serious the injuries are were not available. CBS New York is also reporting the driver stayed on scene, per information from police.

A witness said about 30 people were protesting in solidarity with those on a hunger strike at an ICE facility in Bergen County, New Jersey.

The New York Police Department asked the public to avoid the area as they investigated.

.@NYPDnews Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, & emergency personnel near 3rd Avenue & East 39th Street, Manhattan. Avoid the area. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) December 11, 2020

