Multiple protesters hit by a vehicle in Manhattan Friday evening
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW YORK (KKTV) - CBS New York is reporting multiple pedestrians were hit during a protest in Manhattan on Friday.
Last time this article was updated, details on how serious the injuries are were not available. CBS New York is also reporting the driver stayed on scene, per information from police.
A witness said about 30 people were protesting in solidarity with those on a hunger strike at an ICE facility in Bergen County, New Jersey.
The New York Police Department asked the public to avoid the area as they investigated.
