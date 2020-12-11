Advertisement

CO prepares to distribute first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

Health experts 100% confident in the vaccine, debunk specific rumors
Health experts 100% confident in the vaccine, debunk specific rumors
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced health agencies across the state which can expect to receive the first shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The state says the locations identified have ultra-low temperature freezers with the abilities to store, monitor and handle the Pfizer vaccines.

The Moderna vaccine does not need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures- which allows it to be distributed even further, especially to rural areas.

The federal government will determine the allocation amount by the every state’s total population. For Colorado, the state health department says the first shipment will be 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The second shipment will be 95,600 of the Moderna vaccine.

El Paso County Public Health is set to receive 300 of the Moderna initial allocation. The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment will receive 10 of the Pfizer shipment and 300 of the Moderna shipment.

Matthews-VU is also set to get 200 of the Moderna shipment.

