CDOT and CO police cite 1,336 Coloradans for no seat-belts in 13 day period

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT and 61 participating law enforcement agencies says they cited 1,336 Colorado drivers in just a 13 day period for drivers or occupants not wearing seat-belts.

This ‘Click It or Ticket’ enforcement period was a statewide effort that lasted from November 16th- 29th.

Out of the 1,336 drivers ticketed- 98 of those drivers were cited for improperly restraining children under the age of 15.

In El Paso County, 96 drivers were cited in total.

“Nearly 300 Coloradans have been killed in passenger vehicle crashes this year,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Although hard to believe this is occurring in 2020, over half of those involved unbuckled drivers or passengers. Buckling up would have helped them survive.”

CDOT says El Paso County has had a total of 22 unbuckled traffic deaths in 2020 and Pueblo County has had 5 traffic fatalities in 2020.

