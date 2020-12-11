BATTLE OF THE BELLS: Help support the Salvation Army as the KKTV 11 News Morning Team challenges the Evening Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We’re calling it the “Battle of the Bells!”

The KKTV 11 News Team is hoping a little friendly competition can go a long way to helping many people in our community. The Salvation Army’s annual tradition of placing bell ringers across the community continues this year, but now there’s a way the community can help without leaving home!

A bell ringer will be out at the Walmart at 3201 E. Platte Ave. on Friday from 7 to 10 in the morning and then again from 3 to 6 in the afternoon. Joining the bell ringer will be two different members of the KKTV 11 News Team, one from our morning crew from 7 to 10 a.m. and one from our evening crew from 3 to 6 p.m.

If you aren’t able to make it out to the Walmart, you can donate online with ease. Pick which team you would like to win, our morning or evening team, by clicking the links below!

HELP THE EVENING TEAM WIN WITH A DONATION BY CLICKING HERE.

HELP THE MORNING TEAM WIN WITH A DONATION BY CLICKING HERE.

All of the money raised stays in El Paso County. When you put just $1 in a red kettle, it could feed a kid for all of next summer. The goal in this “Battle of the Bells” is $20,000! Help us hit the mark!

ABOUT THE SALVATION ARMY FROM THEIR WEBSITE :

The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Our message is based on the Bible, our ministry is motivated by the love of God, and our mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ as we meet human needs in His name without discrimination. Every program we offer is rooted in our passion to serve God by serving the lost, the vulnerable, the needy, the poor, the hurting, the helpless, and the hopeless.

