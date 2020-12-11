26-year-old man arrested in Colorado Springs; suspected of possessing child porn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 26-year-old man is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.

Colorado Springs Police posted very few details about the case on Thursday. According to a report, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit executed a search warrant in the 2400 block of Barkman Drive on Thursday. The neighborhood is near Chelton Road and Astrozon Boulevard on the southeast side of the city. There they arrested Eeann Cummings tied to an investigation related to child porn.

As of Thursday night, Cummings was being held in the El Paso County Jail with no bond according to online records.

