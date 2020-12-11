Advertisement

26-year-old man arrested in Colorado Springs; suspected of possessing child porn

Photo courtesy: MGN.
Photo courtesy: MGN.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:40 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 26-year-old man is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.

Colorado Springs Police posted very few details about the case on Thursday. According to a report, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit executed a search warrant in the 2400 block of Barkman Drive on Thursday. The neighborhood is near Chelton Road and Astrozon Boulevard on the southeast side of the city. There they arrested Eeann Cummings tied to an investigation related to child porn.

As of Thursday night, Cummings was being held in the El Paso County Jail with no bond according to online records.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Watkins.
Police announce they solved the 1999 cold case murder of Jennifer Watkins in Colorado Springs at Memorial Hospital
The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
Colorado governor sued over race-based COVID-19 relief aid
A slide from Gov. Jared Polis' news conference shows the vaccine timeline going into 2021.
COVID-19 vaccine shipment dates to Colorado announced, and when you can expect to get a vaccine
Murder suspect Nathan Vigil.
Colorado man suspected of murder and abuse of a corpse
Demetrius Dunbar is the suspect in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 5-year-old child.
Man suspected of killing 5-year-old boy in crash south of Colorado Springs was on drugs, according to Fountain Police

Latest News

The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11
Battle of the Bells 2020!
BATTLE OF THE BELLS: Help support the Salvation Army as the KKTV 11 News Morning Team challenges the Evening Team
A photo of a truck provided by police that is similar to a vehicle involved in a serious...
Police in Colorado ask for help with locating a vehicle of interest after a man riding his bike was hit by a truck
kktv
‘Providing Christmas magic is huge;’ volunteers wrap hundreds of presents for CO foster kids