When to mail cards and gifts so they arrive by Dec. 25

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Planning to mail those gifts and Christmas cards?

The U.S. Postal Service says these are the latest dates you can send something out and still guarantee it arrive at its destination by Dec. 25:

USPS Retail Ground Service: Dec. 15

First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 23

If sending something to Alaska, Hawaii or overseas, it’s not too late, but you’ll have to act faster. Click here for when best to mail Christmas items to those parts of the world.

