WATCH: Police in Colorado release body camera footage after woman allegedly claims she was jumped by Aurora officers

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Less than 48 hours after an incident where a woman allegedly claimed she was “jumped by the Aurora Police Department,” authorities have released body camera footage of the incident.

You can watch the full video released by police at the top of this article. The video starts with multiple 911 calls and the body-worn camera footage starts playing about 3:07 into the video.

According to Aurora police, it was brought to their attention that a picture of a young woman who had abrasions on her face was being shared on social media. The caption on the photo stated she was “jumped” by officers.

“The information circulating on social media is causing great concern in our community and we felt it was important to share details about this case to include body worn camera footage and 911 call recording with our community,” Aurora Police wrote in a release.

The incident happened Monday just after 11 at night. There were multiple 911 calls from residents of an apartment complex along E. Caspian Circle. The residents were reporting a woman who was honking her horn for 20-30 minutes in their parking lot.

The woman was also yelling at residents and threatening to shoot and kill people, according to the news release. The ordeal was allegedly over a parking spot.

Once officers arrived on scene, they learned the suspect was alone and in possession of a handgun. Police are reporting the suspect was asked multiple times to exit the vehicle and she refused. A decision was made to, “remove her from the vehicle due to the fact the officers had information she was in possession of another weapon,” police wrote.

The suspect was reportedly injured in the scuffle with police when she received asphalt scrapes to her face.

“We acknowledge that force was used to affect an arrest of Ms. Stevenson,” police added in the release. “In accordance, with our Department Directives an internal review is being conducted.”

The suspect was issued a criminal summons for disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer.

