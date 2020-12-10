Advertisement

Video captures series of freeway crashes in California

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:57 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (CNN) - A dramatic series of car crashes was all caught on camera.

It all started when a black Honda, trying to exit the freeway, hit a semi Wednesday morning in Rowland Heights.

The dashboard video shows that the truck and the driver of the Honda were able to make it safely to the right side of the road.

But the bad luck wasn’t over. Moments later, a truck and another car slammed into the Honda from the first accident.

Three people were hurt in the crashes and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Honda was suspected of driving drunk and arrested.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Watkins.
Police announce they solved the 1999 cold case murder of Jennifer Watkins in Colorado Springs at Memorial Hospital
The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
Colorado governor sued over race-based COVID-19 relief aid
A slide from Gov. Jared Polis' news conference shows the vaccine timeline going into 2021.
COVID-19 vaccine shipment dates to Colorado announced, and when you can expect to get a vaccine
Jarrett Bragg is suspected of hitting and killing a Black Hills Energy employee on 12/8/20.
Black Hills Energy worker killed by wrong-way driver in north Pueblo; off-duty officer captures suspect
Murder suspect Nathan Vigil.
Colorado man suspected of murder and abuse of a corpse

Latest News

Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at...
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in port blast
A series of crashes in California was caught on camera on Wednesday.
Video: Dramatic series of crashes injure 3 in California
Midday weather 12.10.20
Winter returns to Southern Colorado
President Trump is likely going to find himself a defendant in several cases when he's out of...
After presidency ends, Trump faces high-profile probes