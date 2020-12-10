Advertisement

Starbucks plans to open 22K stores in coming decade

By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.
By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is looking to expand in the coming decade.

By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.

These will include new types of stores, like smaller locations, drive-thrus and ones with curbside pickup options.

Starbucks has been struggling since the pandemic started. With employees working from home, commute coffees have been limited.

For stores open at least 13 months, sales fell 9% from June to September, compared to the same period last year.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Watkins.
Police announce they solved the 1999 cold case murder of Jennifer Watkins in Colorado Springs at Memorial Hospital
The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
Colorado governor sued over race-based COVID-19 relief aid
A slide from Gov. Jared Polis' news conference shows the vaccine timeline going into 2021.
COVID-19 vaccine shipment dates to Colorado announced, and when you can expect to get a vaccine
Jarrett Bragg is suspected of hitting and killing a Black Hills Energy employee on 12/8/20.
Black Hills Energy worker killed by wrong-way driver in north Pueblo; off-duty officer captures suspect
Murder suspect Nathan Vigil.
Colorado man suspected of murder and abuse of a corpse

Latest News

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine
Pope Francis will visit Iraq in March.
Vatican announces trip by Pope Francis to Iraq
A surfer died after being bitten by a shark in Hawaii.
Surfer bitten by a shark in Maui’s Honolua Bay dies after his condition deteriorates
A surfer died after being bitten by a shark in Hawaii.
Surfer bitten by a shark in Maui’s Honolua Bay dies
Kewon Dontrell White faces a murder charge for the Nov. 11 death of rapper Mo3.
Dallas police announce arrest in rapper Mo3′s shooting death