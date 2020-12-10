San Isabel Electric employee victim of a phishing attack; customers warned to avoid emails from SIEA with a link or attachment

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - San Isabel Electric sent out a warning to customers on Wednesday after one of their employees was targeted in a phishing attack.

The utility company shared the following statement:

“An employee of San Isabel Electric has been the victim of a phishing attack. At this time, we are not aware of any members’ personal information being compromised. If you receive an email from SIEA with a link or an attachment, please do not open it and email SIEA at contactus@siea.com or call 719-547-2160 during business hours.”

A phishing attack is a type of digital strategy used to steal user data, often times by email or social media.

