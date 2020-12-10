MISSING: Fountain woman last seen in late October

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain police are asking for help locating a woman missing since late October.

Kimberly Headrick is 45 years old, 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds. She is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police did not say if Headrick is considered at-risk.

Anyone with information on Headrick’s whereabouts should call Sgt. Sheyna Marshall with the Fountain Police Department at 719-382-6918.

