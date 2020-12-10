Man suspected of killing 5-year-old girl in crash south of Colorado Springs was on drugs, according to Fountain Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 41-year-old man is suspected of killing a 5-year-old girl in a crash while on drugs, according to Fountain Police.

Police publicly announced the charges against Demetrius Dunbar on Thursday. He’s suspected of vehicular homicide, child abuse resulting in death, vehicular assault, unlawful possession of schedule 1 drugs along with multiple misdemeanor charges.

Police believe Dunbar was “under the influence of narcotics” at the time of the crash. He was taken into custody in Las Vegas recently and brought back to Colorado on Tuesday of this week.

The crash happened on May 27 at about 6:50 p.m. in the area of S. Academy and I-25.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a pick-up truck was turning east onto South Academy, from the I-25 southbound off ramp, when it collided with an SUV traveling westbound on South Academy,” Lisa Schneider the Public Safety Information Officer for the City of Fountain wrote in a release. “The SUV had failed to stop for the red light. The collision caused the SUV to spin, hit a sign, and travel into on-coming traffic, on the eastbound side of South Academy, where it struck another passenger vehicle. During the collision, a 3-year-old female, 5-year-old male and an adult female who was in the front passenger seat were all ejected from the SUV. Occupants of the SUV were not using car seats or seat belts at the time of the crash. Unfortunately, due to the severity of the crash the 5 year old was pronounced deceased at the scene. The adult female, the adult male, and the 3-year-old female were all transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The occupants of the truck were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is believed drugs were a factor in this traffic accident. This continues to be an active investigation by FPD’s Accident Reconstruction Team.”

The intersection was closed for several hours that night. The identity of the child has not been released to the public by the police department.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.