Major water main break in Colorado Springs along Chelton Road to impact traffic through Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities was dealing with a major water main break Wednesday night that could have an impact on traffic through Friday morning.

The utility provider is reporting the break was noticed at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We will have Chelton Road between Astrozon Boulevard and Barkman Circle closed all day Thursday and into Friday as we make repairs,” a post on Twitter by Colorado Springs Utilities Reads. “Please avoid the area if possible.”

Our crews are responding to a water main break that was first reported at 8:30 p.m. We will have Chelton Rd. between Astrozon Blvd. & Barkman Circle closed all day Thursday and into Friday as we make repairs. Please avoid the area if possible. #trafficalert pic.twitter.com/zUORiOasJd — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 10, 2020

