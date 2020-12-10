Major water main break in Colorado Springs along Chelton Road to impact traffic through Friday
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:26 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities was dealing with a major water main break Wednesday night that could have an impact on traffic through Friday morning.
The utility provider is reporting the break was noticed at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“We will have Chelton Road between Astrozon Boulevard and Barkman Circle closed all day Thursday and into Friday as we make repairs,” a post on Twitter by Colorado Springs Utilities Reads. “Please avoid the area if possible.”
