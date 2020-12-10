Internal investigation clears Colorado Springs police officers of using excessive force on BLM protester

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - Click here to read the full article by 11 News partner The Gazette.

Six officers — including one who provoked the ire of community activists for posting “Kill Em All” online about Black Lives Matters protesters — were cleared in an internal investigation of allegations of excessive force in subduing a protester in June, according to Colorado Springs police.

Sgt. Keith Wrede, who under a fake name on Facebook, called in July for protesters to be killed, and Officer Robert Thymian were reprimanded for not turning on their body-worn camera as officers struggled to handcuff the protester, the Internal Affairs report stated.

Internal Affairs, which looks into complaints about officer misconduct, investigated the officers’ use of force during an arrest of a 29-year-old man on June 1, which was partially recorded by another protester and circulated on social media. The month-long demonstrations in Colorado Springs were part of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who kept him pinned to the ground with his knee on his neck while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breath.

The video showed the officers holding the man down at Costilla Street and Nevada Avenue, after tackling him and putting him in handcuffs. Several of the officers could be seen striking the man as he lay on the ground.

While Colorado Springs police determined the officers’ use of force was in line with the department’s policy of arresting a resisting subject, supervisors found Wrede and Thymian violated the department’s body-worn camera policy, which requires officers to record any confrontation with the public, according to the report.

A commander, who noted that neither officer had similar violations in the past, ordered Thymian and Wrede to receive verbal counseling.

Absolutely appalled and ashamed of Colorado Springs Police Department today. The following video contains graphic images of EXTREME police brutality of 5+ cops BEATING an unarmed man after they shot him with rubber bullets. Disgusting behavior by those empowered to protect us. Recorded by a brave friend Camille Parsons. This is why people are out there protesting. No Justice. No Peace.

