Advertisement

’He was my hero,’ Pueblo doctor dies of COVID-19 according to his family

Dr. Vahil passed away recently from COVID-19, according to his family.
Dr. Vahil passed away recently from COVID-19, according to his family.(Pixaby/MGN)
By Danielle Kreutter and Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the many people across the country who have been putting the health of others before their own passed away, and his family believes COVID-19 claimed his life.

Dr. Atul Vahil worked as an independent doctor at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo. He founded Digestive Diseases Specialists of Colorado in 2001, according to his website.

His family tells 11 News he contracted COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago and passed away this week.

“He was my hero, he was my best friend my mentor, everything I want to be,” Dr. Vahil’s son Neel Vahil told 11 News Reporter Danielle Kreutter on Thursday. “If I’m even a quarter of a person he was, I will be the luckiest guy in the world. He was everything to me and my family. Funny all the time. Amazing Sense of humor. Loved by everyone. All this patients, all the people who got to know him meet him. The most generous person in the world. You didn’t have to ask him for something, he just knew.”

According to Dr. Vahil’s son, his father didn’t have any hesitation when it came to going to work during a pandemic.

“I told him that he shouldn’t go in, the response he gave me is, ‘I’m a doctor that’s my job, otherwise what’s the point,’” Neel explained. “It’s a duty.”

One of his friends shared the tragic news to Facebook early Thursday morning:

I cannot believe my close friend Atul Vahil is no more. Atul was my immediate senior in GI Fellowship in NY. Besides...

Posted by S Murthy Badiga on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Watkins.
Police announce they solved the 1999 cold case murder of Jennifer Watkins in Colorado Springs at Memorial Hospital
The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
Colorado governor sued over race-based COVID-19 relief aid
A slide from Gov. Jared Polis' news conference shows the vaccine timeline going into 2021.
COVID-19 vaccine shipment dates to Colorado announced, and when you can expect to get a vaccine
Murder suspect Nathan Vigil.
Colorado man suspected of murder and abuse of a corpse
Jarrett Bragg is suspected of hitting and killing a Black Hills Energy employee on 12/8/20.
Black Hills Energy worker killed by wrong-way driver in north Pueblo; off-duty officer captures suspect

Latest News

usmellit test
New “smell test” may help screen more people for COVID-19
Winter Returns
Wintry Next Few Days
Kimberly Headrick
MISSING: Fountain woman last seen in late October
Jarrett Bragg is suspected of hitting and killing a Black Hills Energy employee on 12/8/20.
Affidavit: Driver reportedly involved in fatal hit-and-run fell asleep at the wheel