Food truck business booming during pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As state pandemic restrictions have forced tight capacities on restaurants in recent months, and dining rooms are now required to be closed, many people are shifting to food trucks for their eating-out fix.

During spring’s shutdown, neighbors who live near Remington Park had the idea to bring local food trucks into their community once a week. Now, organizers say it’s grown to where there is at least one truck there nearly every day.

“When the original shutdown went down, there was quite an increase in business,” said chef Matt Spain, who owns his Philly cheesesteak food truck named Mateo’s. “The whole community saw a big rise in neighborhoods reaching out to us, asking us to come park in their neighborhoods.”

Food trucks don’t have to worry about the indoor dining concerns regular restaurants face. Customers order outside and take their food to go.

“The food truck rallies in Colorado Springs have picked up very big,” Spain added.

Every Wednesday there’s a food truck rally at the corner of Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle in Colorado Springs.

Every meal purchased at a food truck is helping those small businesses, Spain added.

“Normally, there’s a family running it, so it’s one household cooking out of the truck. It’s your chance and ability to try a bunch of different chefs’ foods that really love what they’re doing, and they put their heart and soul into their food.”

