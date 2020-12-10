Advertisement

Food truck business booming during pandemic

By Melissa Henry
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As state pandemic restrictions have forced tight capacities on restaurants in recent months, and dining rooms are now required to be closed, many people are shifting to food trucks for their eating-out fix.

During spring’s shutdown, neighbors who live near Remington Park had the idea to bring local food trucks into their community once a week. Now, organizers say it’s grown to where there is at least one truck there nearly every day.

“When the original shutdown went down, there was quite an increase in business,” said chef Matt Spain, who owns his Philly cheesesteak food truck named Mateo’s. “The whole community saw a big rise in neighborhoods reaching out to us, asking us to come park in their neighborhoods.”

Food trucks don’t have to worry about the indoor dining concerns regular restaurants face. Customers order outside and take their food to go.

“The food truck rallies in Colorado Springs have picked up very big,” Spain added.

Every Wednesday there’s a food truck rally at the corner of Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle in Colorado Springs.

Every meal purchased at a food truck is helping those small businesses, Spain added.

“Normally, there’s a family running it, so it’s one household cooking out of the truck. It’s your chance and ability to try a bunch of different chefs’ foods that really love what they’re doing, and they put their heart and soul into their food.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Watkins.
Police announce they solved the 1999 cold case murder of Jennifer Watkins in Colorado Springs at Memorial Hospital
The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
Colorado governor sued over race-based COVID-19 relief aid
A slide from Gov. Jared Polis' news conference shows the vaccine timeline going into 2021.
COVID-19 vaccine shipment dates to Colorado announced, and when you can expect to get a vaccine
Jarrett Bragg is suspected of hitting and killing a Black Hills Energy employee on 12/8/20.
Black Hills Energy worker killed by wrong-way driver in north Pueblo; off-duty officer captures suspect
Murder suspect Nathan Vigil.
Colorado man suspected of murder and abuse of a corpse

Latest News

Mask
Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?
Midday weather 12.10.20
Winter returns to Southern Colorado
Major water main break in Colorado Springs on 12/9/20.
Major water main break in Colorado Springs along Chelton Road to impact traffic through Friday
The interview was filmed on 12/8/20.
WATCH: Harrison School District 2 superintendent provides an update on the 11 Breaking News Center