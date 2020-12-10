Advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

In this March 21, 2015, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the 26th Annual GLAAD Media...
In this March 21, 2015, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (KGNS)
By CBS News
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CBS) - Ellen Degeneres said Thursday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” Degeneres, 62, shared on social media. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now.”

Degeneres said that everyone who she has been in close contact with has already been notified.

“I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” the talk show host said. “I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

“Hamilton” alum Leslie Odom Jr. was the latest guest on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” joining her in person Wednesday. It appears the show will now take a hiatus until 2021.

The latest season of show returned in September, in the studio but with no audience, following allegations of harassment from top producers of the show. Many former employees came forward to claim the show promoted a toxic, racist, and fearful workplace, and three producers were accused of sexual misconduct.

After an internal investigation, DJ “tWitch” Boss was promoted to co-executive producer of the show, while producers Kevin Leman, Jonathan Norman and Ed Glavin left the show. In July, Leman denied all allegations in a statement to CBS News.

“I’m a pretty good actress,” said DeGeneres at the time. “But I don’t think that I’m that good that I could come out here every day for seventeen years and fool you. This is me. And my intention is to always be the best person I can be. And if I’ve ever let someone down, if I’ve ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that. If that’s ever the case, I’ve let myself down and I’ve let myself down as well.”

Copyright 2020 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Watkins.
Police announce they solved the 1999 cold case murder of Jennifer Watkins in Colorado Springs at Memorial Hospital
The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
Colorado governor sued over race-based COVID-19 relief aid
A slide from Gov. Jared Polis' news conference shows the vaccine timeline going into 2021.
COVID-19 vaccine shipment dates to Colorado announced, and when you can expect to get a vaccine
Murder suspect Nathan Vigil.
Colorado man suspected of murder and abuse of a corpse
Jarrett Bragg is suspected of hitting and killing a Black Hills Energy employee on 12/8/20.
Black Hills Energy worker killed by wrong-way driver in north Pueblo; off-duty officer captures suspect

Latest News

File-This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in...
US budget deficit up 25.1% in first 2 months of budget year
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
LIVE: US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine
Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, left, and Rabbi Segal Shmoel, second from left, inspect a giant Hanukkah...
US Jews plan smaller Hanukkah celebrations amid virus
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018 file photo, John Carlos, left, and Tommie Smith pose for a photo...
Listening to athletes, USOPC won’t punish Olympic protests