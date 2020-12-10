Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBS) - Ellen Degeneres said Thursday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” Degeneres, 62, shared on social media. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now.”

Degeneres said that everyone who she has been in close contact with has already been notified.

“I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” the talk show host said. “I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

“Hamilton” alum Leslie Odom Jr. was the latest guest on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” joining her in person Wednesday. It appears the show will now take a hiatus until 2021.

The latest season of show returned in September, in the studio but with no audience, following allegations of harassment from top producers of the show. Many former employees came forward to claim the show promoted a toxic, racist, and fearful workplace, and three producers were accused of sexual misconduct.

After an internal investigation, DJ “tWitch” Boss was promoted to co-executive producer of the show, while producers Kevin Leman, Jonathan Norman and Ed Glavin left the show. In July, Leman denied all allegations in a statement to CBS News.

“I’m a pretty good actress,” said DeGeneres at the time. “But I don’t think that I’m that good that I could come out here every day for seventeen years and fool you. This is me. And my intention is to always be the best person I can be. And if I’ve ever let someone down, if I’ve ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that. If that’s ever the case, I’ve let myself down and I’ve let myself down as well.”

