Colorado vs Utah moved to Saturday, will air on national TV

Buffs (4-0) host Utah Saturday, 10:00 a.m.
The Colorado Buffaloes huddle before Saturday's 48-42 win against UCLA at Folsom Field
The Colorado Buffaloes huddle before Saturday's 48-42 win against UCLA at Folsom Field(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Buffaloes football will have a national audience watching as they try to wrap up a perfect regular season.

The Buffs contest against Utah has been moved from Friday night to Saturday at 10:00 a.m. on Fox as part of the network’s “Big Noon Kickoff” feature game. The game will still be played from Colorado’s Folsom Field. The Pac-12 Conference announced the move after Michigan vs Ohio State was canceled due to rising COVID cases on the Wolverines football team.

“We were contacted yesterday by the conference about our willingness to move the Utah game to Saturday morning and kickoff at 10 a.m.,” Buffs Athletic Director Rick George said.  “As we have previously said, we were very interested in playing at that time to get a nationwide audience in FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff window.

“The Utah vs. Colorado is always a hard fought game and we are looking forward to hosting both FOX and the Utes at Folsom Field Saturday.”

Colorado (4-0) has not finished a regular season undefeated since 1989, when the Buffs lost in the Orange Bowl. Under the current Pac-12 rules, a win over Utah and a USC loss to UCLA would send Colorado the conference championship game. Both Colorado and USC (4-0) are undefeated, but a COVID cancellation gives the Trojans the current tiebreaker in division wins.

