Colorado man suspected of murder and abuse of a corpse

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office believes they found the man responsible for the death of 64-year-old Jon Woodman.

An arrest warrant was issued for 43-year-old Nathan Vigil on Tuesday. Vigil is suspected of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering.

The investigation started on July 11 when the sheriff’s office was called to 4951 S. County Road 9 on a welfare check for Woodman. When they got to the address, Vigil was there and would not let deputies on the property. The sheriff’s office is reporting Vigil told them Woodman was in Pueblo. The following day, deputies were called back to the property on a reported disturbance.

“Once on scene, Deputies were in contact with members of Woodman’s family who had entered the property and located a deceased buried body near the residence,” a post on the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page reads. “The decedent was later identified as Jon Woodman. With assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Nathan Vigil was identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued for him on December 8.”

Vigil was already at the Colorado Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

