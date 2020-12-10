Advertisement

Colorado man suspected of murder and abuse of a corpse

Murder suspect Nathan Vigil.
Murder suspect Nathan Vigil.(Alamosa County SO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office believes they found the man responsible for the death of 64-year-old Jon Woodman.

An arrest warrant was issued for 43-year-old Nathan Vigil on Tuesday. Vigil is suspected of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering.

The investigation started on July 11 when the sheriff’s office was called to 4951 S. County Road 9 on a welfare check for Woodman. When they got to the address, Vigil was there and would not let deputies on the property. The sheriff’s office is reporting Vigil told them Woodman was in Pueblo. The following day, deputies were called back to the property on a reported disturbance.

“Once on scene, Deputies were in contact with members of Woodman’s family who had entered the property and located a deceased buried body near the residence,” a post on the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page reads. “The decedent was later identified as Jon Woodman. With assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Nathan Vigil was identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued for him on December 8.”

Vigil was already at the Colorado Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrett Bragg is suspected of hitting and killing a Black Hills Energy employee on 12/8/20.
Black Hills Energy worker killed by wrong-way driver in north Pueblo; off-duty officer captures suspect
Jennifer Watkins.
Police announce they solved the 1999 cold case murder of Jennifer Watkins in Colorado Springs at Memorial Hospital
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs near S. Academy/Fountain Boulevards on 12/8/20.
Shooting under investigation on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Tuesday night; victim found about 3 miles away
kktv
‘I thought I was going to die,’ Colorado teenager shares her COVID-19 experience
Miguel Solis-Zuniga. Wanted for felony hit and run. Photo on the left is from May 202, the...
WANTED: Suspected hit-and-run driver in Colorado Springs tied to the death of Rosalinda Jacquez

Latest News

Body camera footage from police during a use-of-force incident. 12/7/20
WATCH: Police in Colorado release body camera footage after woman allegedly claims she was jumped by Aurora officers
Body camera footage from an incident in Aurora on 12/7/20
WATCH: Aurora Police share body camera footage after use-of-force incident
Serious crash involving a pedestrian along S. Nevada in Colorado Springs on 12/9/20.
Serious crash involving a pedestrian closes S. Nevada in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Generic Phishing Scam graphic.
San Isabel Electric employee victim of a phishing attack; customers warned to avoid emails from SIEA with a link or attachment from Dec. 9