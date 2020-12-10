Advertisement

Broncos nominate Justin Simmons for Walter Peyton Man of the Year award

Broncos all-pro safety nominated in back-to-back seasons
(KKCO)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos, once again, have selected safety Justin Simmons as their choice for the NFL’s Walter Peyton Man of the Year award.

Each NFL team annually picks a player “for his excellence on and off the field, and who has had a significant positive impact on his community,” according to the NFL’s website. The award was created back in 1970, and re-named after Bears running back Walter Peyton in 1999.

This is the second consecutive year the Broncos have nominated Simmons for the award. Simmons was a 2016 draft pick by the Broncos, who has worked with numerous charities in Colorado (Children’s Hospital Colorado, Make-A-Wish Colorado, among others).

Simmons is an outspoken member of the Black Lives Matter movement, and led many Broncos players and personnel in a peaceful protest through downtown Denver back in June.

Simmons also set up the Justin Simmons Foundation in 2020. Simmons’s foundation is committed to “mentoring young people, promoting the benefits of youth sports, supporting youth education and other charitable initiatives,” according to its website.

The winner of the Walter Peyton Man of the Year award receives a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice, with other nominees receiving up to a $40,000 donation.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Watkins.
Police announce they solved the 1999 cold case murder of Jennifer Watkins in Colorado Springs at Memorial Hospital
The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
Colorado governor sued over race-based COVID-19 relief aid
A slide from Gov. Jared Polis' news conference shows the vaccine timeline going into 2021.
COVID-19 vaccine shipment dates to Colorado announced, and when you can expect to get a vaccine
Murder suspect Nathan Vigil.
Colorado man suspected of murder and abuse of a corpse
Jarrett Bragg is suspected of hitting and killing a Black Hills Energy employee on 12/8/20.
Black Hills Energy worker killed by wrong-way driver in north Pueblo; off-duty officer captures suspect

Latest News

Justin Simmons (left) and Will Parks at UC Health Training Center in Englewood, CO
Safety Will Parks ‘overwhelmed’ with fan support in return to Denver
Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) plays against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of...
Nuggets agree to 3-year extension with Monte Morris
The Colorado Buffaloes huddle before Saturday's 48-42 win against UCLA at Folsom Field
Colorado vs Utah moved to Saturday, will air on national TV
Broncos A.J. Bouye practices at UC Health Training Center
Broncos’ A.J. Bouye suspended six games for PED violation