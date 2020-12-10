Broncos nominate Justin Simmons for Walter Peyton Man of the Year award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos, once again, have selected safety Justin Simmons as their choice for the NFL’s Walter Peyton Man of the Year award.

Each NFL team annually picks a player “for his excellence on and off the field, and who has had a significant positive impact on his community,” according to the NFL’s website. The award was created back in 1970, and re-named after Bears running back Walter Peyton in 1999.

This is the second consecutive year the Broncos have nominated Simmons for the award. Simmons was a 2016 draft pick by the Broncos, who has worked with numerous charities in Colorado (Children’s Hospital Colorado, Make-A-Wish Colorado, among others).

Simmons is an outspoken member of the Black Lives Matter movement, and led many Broncos players and personnel in a peaceful protest through downtown Denver back in June.

Simmons also set up the Justin Simmons Foundation in 2020. Simmons’s foundation is committed to “mentoring young people, promoting the benefits of youth sports, supporting youth education and other charitable initiatives,” according to its website.

The winner of the Walter Peyton Man of the Year award receives a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice, with other nominees receiving up to a $40,000 donation.

