Affidavit: Driver reportedly involved in fatal hit-and-run fell asleep at the wheel

Jarrett Bragg is suspected of hitting and killing a Black Hills Energy employee on 12/8/20.(Pueblo PD/KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Pueblo was reportedly asleep at the wheel when he crashed into an on-duty utility worker.

The crash happened on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 50 and North Elizabeth Street in Pueblo.

According to court documents obtained by 11 News, 21-year-old Jarrett Bragg had fallen asleep at the wheel while traveling southbound on Elizabeth and began drifting into the northbound lanes when he hit and killed Black Hills Energy worker Patrick Rodrigues. Bragg’s Cadillac then hit a metal railing next to a culvert and ended up in the ditch.

That’s when the documents say Bragg woke up and ran away from the scene because he was scared.

Bragg was apprehended by an off-duty police officer and a good Samaritan at the Clarion Inn off North Elizabeth. Bragg reportedly told officers he “fell asleep and was not a bad guy.”

The court documents also say Bragg had been awake since 6 p.m. Mondat and was in the area looking for his mom.

Police officers at the scene did not see any signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Bragg is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident and careless driving resulting in death.

Right now, he is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

