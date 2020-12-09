Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine shipment dates to Colorado announced, and when you can expect to get a vaccine

A slide from Gov. Jared Polis' news conference shows the vaccine timeline going into 2021.
A slide from Gov. Jared Polis' news conference shows the vaccine timeline going into 2021.(State of Colorado)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Some Coloradans could be vaccinated for COVID-19 in the next several days.

The administrative director with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Wednesday that the state expected its first shipment of Pfizer vaccines between Dec. 13-16, with Moderna shipments a week later.

The announcement came during Gov. Jared Polis’ weekly news conference updating citizens on the state’s pandemic response.

The state also released a timeline for when Coloradans can expect to get vaccinated:

This is currently when you can expect to get a COVID-19 vaccine:

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Questions about the vaccine can be found by clicking here or calling 1-877-462-2911.

Watch the briefing below:

WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis gives COVID-19 update

Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on the state's ongoing COVID-19 response.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrett Bragg is suspected of hitting and killing a Black Hills Energy employee on 12/8/20.
Black Hills Energy worker killed by wrong-way driver in north Pueblo; off-duty officer captures suspect
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs near S. Academy/Fountain Boulevards on 12/8/20.
Shooting under investigation on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Tuesday night; victim found about 3 miles away
kktv
‘I thought I was going to die,’ Colorado teenager shares her COVID-19 experience
Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate for an additional 30 days
Miguel Solis-Zuniga. Wanted for felony hit and run. Photo on the left is from May 202, the...
WANTED: Suspected hit-and-run driver in Colorado Springs tied to the death of Rosalinda Jacquez

Latest News

Jennifer Watkins.
Police announce they solved the 1999 cold case murder of Jennifer Watkins in Colorado Springs at Memorial Hospital
Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Toys for Tots, and District 60 teamed up to deliver gifts to...
Pueblo Police team up with D-60 and other local organizations to deliver holiday cheer to students
Parkview Medical Center seeing increase in COVID-19 patients; decrease in staff members during pandemic
Springs Rescue Mission announces 1st outbreak since start of the pandemic