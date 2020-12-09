COVID-19 vaccine shipment dates to Colorado announced, and when you can expect to get a vaccine

DENVER (KKTV) - Some Coloradans could be vaccinated for COVID-19 in the next several days.

The administrative director with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Wednesday that the state expected its first shipment of Pfizer vaccines between Dec. 13-16, with Moderna shipments a week later.

The announcement came during Gov. Jared Polis’ weekly news conference updating citizens on the state’s pandemic response.

The state also released a timeline for when Coloradans can expect to get vaccinated:

Questions about the vaccine can be found by clicking here or calling 1-877-462-2911.

Watch the briefing below:

