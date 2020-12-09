Advertisement

WANTED: Suspected hit-and-run driver in Colorado Springs tied to the death of Rosalinda Jacquez

Miguel Solis-Zuniga. Wanted for felony hit and run. Photo on the left is from May 202, the...
Miguel Solis-Zuniga. Wanted for felony hit and run. Photo on the left is from May 202, the photo on the right is from January 2019.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police need help tracking down a man they believe is responsible for the death of 52-year-old Rosalinda Jacquez.

Colorado Springs Police shared two photos of 27-year-old Miguel Ulice Solis-Zuniga on Tuesday. Investigators say he is likely the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado that hit and killed Jacquez on Oct. 29 at S. Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. Solis-Zuniga now has an active arrest warrant for felony hit and run.

“Solis-Zuniga has connections, as well as a work history, with construction/dry wall businesses in Colorado Springs,” Sr. Public Communications Specialist for CSPD Natashia Kerr wrote in a release. “Detectives believe he may still be in the area. Mr. Solis-Zuniga is described as being approximately 5′08″ tall, 168 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes.”

If you have any information on the suspect’s location you’re asked to call (719) 444-7000.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

