WANTED: Suspected hit-and-run driver in Colorado Springs tied to the death of Rosalinda Jacquez

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police need help tracking down a man they believe is responsible for the death of 52-year-old Rosalinda Jacquez.

Colorado Springs Police shared two photos of 27-year-old Miguel Ulice Solis-Zuniga on Tuesday. Investigators say he is likely the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado that hit and killed Jacquez on Oct. 29 at S. Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. Solis-Zuniga now has an active arrest warrant for felony hit and run.

“Solis-Zuniga has connections, as well as a work history, with construction/dry wall businesses in Colorado Springs,” Sr. Public Communications Specialist for CSPD Natashia Kerr wrote in a release. “Detectives believe he may still be in the area. Mr. Solis-Zuniga is described as being approximately 5′08″ tall, 168 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes.”

If you have any information on the suspect’s location you’re asked to call (719) 444-7000.

