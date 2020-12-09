Advertisement

WANTED: FBI asks for help after ‘takeover’ robbery in Colorado where bank teller was pistol whipped

Armed robbery suspects.
Armed robbery suspects.(Denver FBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe three bank robberies in Colorado are connected and now they are hoping the public can help them identify the suspects involved.

On Tuesday, the FBI is reporting a Bank of the West in Thornton along Colorado Boulevard was hit in a “takeover” robbery. Three suspects rushed into the bank armed with handguns and the pistol whipped a teller.

Similar robberies happened on Nov. 19 in Englewood at the First Bank at 4600 S. Broadway and on Dec. 2 at the FirstBank at 3594 S. Logan Street. In each of those robberies there were four suspects, described as white or Hispanic men about 20 to 30 years of age.

A reward up to $5,000 is being offered in the case.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

