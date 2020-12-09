Advertisement

Suspicious death under investigation southeast of Pueblo

(KVLY)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities found the body of a 46-year-old man just southeast of Pueblo on Monday and now an investigation is underway.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office classified the death as “suspicious.” The body of the man was found at night in a home along the 1600 block of 27th Lane off S Road. The sheriff’s office added in a release, “there is no threat to the community.”

The identity of the man has not been released to the public. No other details on the case were shared publicly.

As more information becomes available 11 News will provide updated coverage in this article or in a new article depending on the circumstances of the case.

