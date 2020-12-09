Suspect shot by police during disturbance investigation in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one officer fired at a suspect while responding to a reported disturbance Tuesday night.

The Castle Rock Police Department said the suspect is in the hospital, but released nothing further about the person’s condition.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Short Grass Court around 9:30 p.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance involving a suspect who could be armed.

“The shooting occurred shortly after officers arrived on scene,” the police department said in a social media post.

No further information has been released at the time of this writing.

