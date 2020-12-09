Advertisement

Springs Rescue Mission announces 1st outbreak since start of the pandemic

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs Rescue Mission has announced its first outbreak since the coronavirus pandemic began nine months ago.

Since Oct. 25, the Mission says there have been 15 positive COVID-19 cases among both staff and residents of the men’s addiction recovery program, New Life. Officials are currently in the process of evaluating additional cases among the homeless population.

“We knew that as cases began sweeping the nation, it would be only a matter of time before we started seeing positives,” said CEO Jack Briggs in a statement Wednesday. “We take this very seriously and will continue to do everything we can to keep our city’s most vulnerable men and women healthy, safe and sheltered.”

An outbreak is defined by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) as two or more cases in the same facility within a 14-day period.

Springs Rescue Mission, located just south of downtown Colorado Springs, provides shelter to the city’s homeless population and a plethora of resources for citizens living below the poverty level. Their commitment to those who depend on these services hasn’t changed during the pandemic; earlier this year, the Mission says it helped establish an “isolation shelter” for homeless individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who had tested positive, to provide them with medical attention and a safe place to quarantine. Since opening, 200 people have been housed in the isolation shelter.

“We will continue to take proactive measures while working daily to provide reliable shelter, meals, and life-giving services to guests,” said Chief Development Officer Travis Williams. “Please pray for our homeless neighbors and all who serve them as we work together to keep them safe.”

