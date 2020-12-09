Advertisement

SCHEELS looking to hire hundreds of part-time positions in Colorado Springs

SCHEELS is opening a new location in Colorado Springs.
SCHEELS is opening a new location in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:53 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major retail store is getting closer to opening in Colorado Springs, and in the process the business is looking to hire hundreds of part-time employees.

SCHEELS All Sports is expected to open in March of 2021 off Interquest Parkway just east of I-25 on the north side of the city. On Tuesday, they got one stop closer to opening as they released hundreds of exotic saltwater fish into a 16,000-gallon aquarium.

Click here to apply for a job.

ABOUT SCHEELS IN COLORADO SPRINGS FROM THEIR WEBSITE:

On March 27th, 2021, SCHEELS will open its doors in Colorado Springs, CO to a 220,000 square-foot shopping experience unlike any other. The Colorado Springs SCHEELS will have something for everyone from leading fashion brands to hiking, fishing, and hunting gear. You can trust the Colorado Springs SCHEELS to be your one-stop-shop for sporting goods, fashion, and more!

The Colorado Springs SCHEELS will feature two levels of retail and plenty of attractions the whole family can enjoy. From the 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium to the 65-foot Ferris wheel, you can take family fun to new levels. On top of that, the Colorado Springs SCHEELS will also have a Ginna’s Cafe, Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory, and interactive games spread throughout the store. The fun doesn’t end there, the Colorado Springs SCHEELS will also be home to 80 specialty shops so you can find premium gear for your favorite activities.

Our team is dedicated to providing the best retail experience in the eyes and minds of our customers, which means every product purchased at SCHEELS is guaranteed satisfactory or your money back. SCHEELS also gives back to the local community, donating more than 10% of its profits to local charities and local non-profit organizations. As an employee-owned company that provides the best training in retail for its career associates, our team is what makes us special.

